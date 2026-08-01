Did Mahesh Babu Distance Himself From Nephew's Debut?

Srinivasa Mangapuram, the debut film of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, has opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Jaya Krishna, the son of late actor Ramesh Babu and nephew of Mahesh Babu, was expected to receive strong support from the Superstar during the film's release.

Before the release, Mahesh Babu shared a video message and wished the team on social media. However, he did not attend the film's pre-release event, which became a topic of discussion among fans. Many felt that his presence could have helped the film gain more visibility and attract a larger audience.

The discussion grew further after Mahesh Babu was spotted at AMB Cinemas with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a day before the film's release. Since the appearance was made public, some fans questioned why he could attend that event but not his nephew's film promotion.

The debate also led to comparisons with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently attended the pre-release event of Kiran Abbavaram's Chennai Love Story. Chiranjeevi has often supported films featuring newcomers and members of his family by attending promotional events, earning praise from fans for encouraging young talent.

However, many also believe Mahesh Babu may have had genuine professional commitments. The actor is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film, and scheduling or production-related reasons could have prevented him from attending the event.

While opinions remain divided, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about how star heroes support their family members and young actors. Whether or not a star's presence guarantees a film's success, many feel such appearances create goodwill and generate valuable publicity for smaller films.