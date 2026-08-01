The Paradise Teaser Date Locked, Fans Await Nani's New Avatar

Natural Star Nani is all set to surprise fans with his upcoming film The Paradise. The makers have officially announced that the film's teaser will be released on August 6, raising excitement among movie lovers.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is expected to be a dark action drama with an intense storyline. The teaser is likely to give audiences a first look at the film's world and introduce the powerful characters.

One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is expected to be Nani's transformation. Reports suggest he will appear in a rugged and fierce look as Jadal, featuring a shirtless appearance and a powerful screen presence unlike anything fans have seen before.

Actress Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead in the film. Veteran actor Mohan Babu and actor Raghav Juyal will also be seen in important roles. Adding to the excitement, Keerthy Suresh is expected to make a special appearance in a song.

With the teaser release just days away, expectations for The Paradise are growing rapidly. Fans are eager to see Nani's new look and get a glimpse of what promises to be one of the most-awaited films of the year.