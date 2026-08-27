The Paradise Folk Anthem: Nani to Join Anirudh at His Concert Tomorrow

Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise is creating strong buzz with its music. After the success of the first single Aaya Sher, the makers are now preparing to release the film’s second song.

The upcoming folk mass anthem will be unveiled by music composer Anirudh Ravichander at his concert. Nani will also make a special appearance at the event, making it an exciting moment for fans.

The live launch is expected to be a high-energy celebration, with thousands of music and Nani fans expected to attend. The song will then be available worldwide digitally on August 29.

The second single has lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam, who also worked on the first song. With the popularity of Aaya Sher, expectations are high for the new folk anthem as well.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role. The film’s music and promotional updates have already created considerable interest among audiences.