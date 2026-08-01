Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Major Hip Injury During Shoot

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a hip injury while shooting for a dance sequence. The injury is said to have occurred during an intense shoot, following which she underwent a medical check-up. Doctors have advised the actress to take complete rest for six weeks to recover properly.

Because of the injury, Rashmika is expected to take a short break from work. The schedules of her upcoming films and other professional commitments may be delayed until she is fit to return to the sets. She is also expected to undergo rehabilitation as part of her recovery. Fans are hopeful that Rashmika will recover soon and return to the sets stronger than ever.

The news has worried her fans, who have been sharing heartfelt messages on social media and wishing her a speedy recovery. Although reports about the injury have gone viral, Rashmika and her team have not yet released an official statement.

Rashmika is one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema, with several projects lined up in multiple languages. The injury is expected to affect the schedules of Rashmika's upcoming films, including Ranabaali and Mysaa. She has also been balancing several brand endorsements, which may now face delays until she recovers. Fans are now hoping she recovers soon and returns to work in good health.