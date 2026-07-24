Ranabaali Release: Dasara or Diwali?

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited period action drama Ranabaali is creating strong buzz even before its release. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the film has attracted attention with its historical theme and impressive visuals. Leaked images from the shooting location have only added to the excitement among fans.

Release Date May Be Postponed

The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on September 11. However, industry reports suggest that the makers are now considering a change in plans due to pending post-production work and other release preparations.

Instead of rushing the film, the team is reportedly looking at a festive release window to maximize its box office potential.

Dasara or Diwali Release Under Consideration

According to reports, the producers are exploring Dasara and Diwali as possible release periods.

If the release calendar remains favourable, Ranabaali could arrive in theatres on October 16 during the Dasara season. Another option being discussed is a November 6 release during the Diwali holidays, which is expected to provide a wider audience reach and stronger opening collections.

An official announcement regarding the final release date is expected soon.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan Reunite

Ranabaali marks the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan, who previously delivered the successful film Taxiwala. Their latest collaboration has generated high expectations among movie lovers and trade circles.

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Vijay Again

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking another on-screen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Their pairing continues to be one of the most popular in Telugu cinema.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his memorable role in The Mummy, plays the main antagonist, adding an international presence to the film.

Big-Scale Production

The music for Ranabaali has been composed by Bollywood duo Ajay-Atul, while the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. With a large budget, period setting, and high production values, the film is expected to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to officially confirm the new release date.