Ramayana Trailer Postponed Ahead of Release, Big Update Out

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been postponed, disappointing fans who were eagerly waiting for its global launch. The trailer was originally scheduled to be released during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, but the makers announced a last-minute delay.

However, the makers also shared a positive update that surprised fans. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that the trailer will still have its grand debut at San Diego Comic-Con, while the global digital release will take place on a later date. A new release schedule is expected to be announced soon.

The decision has increased curiosity around the film, with fans now eagerly waiting to see the first full glimpse of the epic. The movie has already created massive buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and high production values.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in a key role. The film is being mounted on a grand scale with world-class visual effects and aims to bring the epic story to a global audience.

Although fans will have to wait a little longer for the online trailer, the latest announcement has reassured them that the promotional campaign is very much on track. The makers are expected to reveal the new global trailer release date soon.