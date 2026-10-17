Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Pre-Release Event to Be Held in Hyderabad

The upcoming film Ramayana is creating excitement among movie lovers. The makers are planning a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on October 19, 2026, ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release.

The event will be held at JRC Convention in Hyderabad. Several members of the film's cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, are expected to attend the celebration.

Ramayana Team to Attend the Event

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Dubey are also expected to attend the event. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra will join the celebrations.

The event is expected to give fans an opportunity to see the film's leading stars together. With a popular cast and a grand presentation, Ramayana has generated considerable interest among audiences.

New Trailer Creates Buzz

The makers recently unveiled a new trailer at an event in Bengaluru. The trailer attracted attention for its visuals, music and presentation.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The story is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and is being developed as a large-scale cinematic project.

When Will Ramayana Release?

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026. The makers have also announced that advance bookings will open on October 20.

With the Hyderabad event approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see the cast and learn more about the film. The grand promotional event is expected to increase excitement ahead of its theatrical release.