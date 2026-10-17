Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's Film Opens on a Decent Note

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali opened in theatres on October 16, 2026. The period action drama collected ₹16.50 crore worldwide on its first day. The movie directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has attracted attention because of its historical storyline and the lead pair's popularity.

Ranabaali Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to early reports, Ranabaali collected ₹9.25 crore net in India on its opening day. Its India gross collection stood at ₹10.75 crore, while overseas markets contributed ₹5.75 crore.

This brought the film's total worldwide gross collection to ₹16.50 crore on Day 1. The film's performance over the weekend will help determine whether it can maintain its opening momentum.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a period action drama set during British rule in India. The story draws on events surrounding the Madras Famine of 1876–78 and follows a fictionalised account of resistance against British rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. The film also features Arnold Vosloo as the British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

Will Ranabaali Perform Well at the Box Office?

The film has started its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of ₹16.50 crore. However, its box-office performance over the next few days will depend on audience response and theatre occupancy.

The weekend collections will provide a clearer picture of the film's performance and whether it can maintain its momentum at the box office.