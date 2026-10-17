Anirudh and Kavya Maran Wedding: Reception Plans Officially Confirmed

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are making headlines following news about their wedding reception. The reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Reports suggest that Anirudh and Kavya may get married in Greece on November 11.

The development came to light after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on October 16. They invited the Chief Minister to attend the reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office also shared details of the invitation.

Who Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in South Indian cinema. He has composed music for several successful Tamil films and enjoys a huge fan following.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is widely known as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has become a familiar face among IPL fans.

Wedding Details Remain Awaited

The reported wedding plans have generated considerable interest among fans of cinema and cricket. Some media reports have suggested that the wedding ceremony could take place before the Chennai reception.

However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly confirmed the wedding ceremony's date or location. For now, the confirmed development is the invitation to their Chennai reception.

Fans are eagerly waiting for further announcements from the couple or their families about the celebrations.