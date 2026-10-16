Hyderabad October 16: PETA India organised sa wildlife awarness campaign at Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad. To mark World Food Day and encourage people to consider vegan food choices. The campaign feature support dressed as a tiger, zebra and a diraffe, carrying placard with the message 'Eating Meat Contributes to Species Extinction - Try Vegan'. Through the intiative, PETA India aimed to draw public attention to the relationship between food choice, animal welfare and enviromental protection.

Vamshi: A yoga teacher’s main message to people is that we should stop treating animals as commodities. Instead, we should recognize them as living beings who deserve compassion and respect. He has been vegan for two and a half years. What inspired him to become vegan was his inability to bear the sight of animals being slaughtered for food. He felt that killing animals just for the sake of eating them was wrong. Later, he learned that a movement called veganism existed, and he decided to embrace it.

Shalini: A member of an animal rescue team and a shelter coordinator, also participated in the campaign. She highlightes how individual lifestyle choices affest not only people but also animals and the enviroment. According to her, killing animals for food has consequences that extend beyond the animals themselves, affecting wildlife and the nature world.

The campaign sought to raise awareness about the impact of food choices on animal welfare ansd nature. It encouraged proplr to consider plant-based alternatives as one way to reduce their contribution to animal suffering and environemantal harm. By taking the message to a public space in Hyderabad, PETA India aimed to inspire people to make more compassionate and environmentally conscious food choice on Worls Food Day.