Will Trisha Become Jayalalithaa in MGR Biopic?

Actress Trisha Krishnan may play former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic on legendary actor and politician M. G. Ramachandran (MGR). The makers are reportedly in talks with the actress for the important role.

The film, titled Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR, will feature actor and filmmaker J. M. Basheer as MGR. However, Trisha's casting has not been officially confirmed, and it is not yet known whether she has accepted the offer.

MGR Biopic Shooting to Begin Soon

According to reports, Basheer announced that shooting for the film would begin on October 17 in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The biopic is expected to cover different stages of MGR's life, from his early years and film career to his entry into politics. The makers are also working on finalising the remaining cast and crew.

Details about the director and music composer are expected to be announced later.

Why Is Jayalalithaa's Role Important?

Jayalalithaa shared a close professional association with MGR. They acted together in several films before she entered politics and later became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Her role is expected to be an important part of the biopic. Trisha's possible selection has therefore created interest among Tamil cinema fans.

Will Trisha Accept the Role?

The makers have reportedly approached Trisha, but there is no official confirmation that she will portray Jayalalithaa. Fans will have to wait for an announcement from the actress or the film's team.

If confirmed, the role could become an interesting addition to Trisha's film career.