Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Vamsi Breaks Down in Tears, Two Contestants in Danger Zone

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 featured emotional moments and heated competition among the housemates. Contestant Vamsi broke down in tears after losing a task against Shiva Kumar.

The show is currently in its sixth week, and six contestants have been nominated for elimination. They are Vamsi, Aman, Varshini, Ram Prasad, Shalini and Rohit.

According to reports, Shalini and Varshini are in the danger zone based on the ongoing voting trends, while Rohit is reportedly receiving strong support from viewers.

Vamsi Breaks Down After Losing Task

As part of the ongoing Road Block task under the Dashavataram theme, Bigg Boss organised different competitions between the original contestants and the wildcard entrants.

In one task, Vamsi and Shiva Kumar had to pick up a plate and a bowl from the garden area and place them on a pedestal. During the competition, Shiva Kumar took the items from Vamsi and placed them on the pedestal first.

Trigun, who was the sanchalak for the task, declared Shiva Kumar the winner. Vamsi became upset after losing the competition and repeatedly slapped his own cheeks before breaking down in tears. Trigun later hugged Vamsi and tried to comfort him.

Arguments During the Team Task

The episode also featured a puzzle task in which contestants competed in green, blue and yellow teams. Shalini acted as the sanchalak during the game.

An argument broke out during the competition, adding to the tension inside the house. The tasks have tested the contestants' patience, teamwork and ability to handle pressure.

Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

With six contestants nominated, viewers are waiting to see who will leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Although early voting trends suggest that Shalini and Varshini may be in danger, the final result will be known only after the official elimination announcement.

The upcoming weekend episode is expected to reveal the contestant who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 10.