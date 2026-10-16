Crazy Kalyanam Review: How Is Anupama and Tharun Bhascker’s Film?

Crazy Kalyanam, starring Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker and VK Naresh, was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Badrappa Gajula, the Telugu family entertainer deals with marriage, family relationships and the importance of educating girls.

The film delivers a good message but has a few drawbacks in its storytelling. The comedy and performances make some scenes entertaining, while the routine love story and slow narration affect the overall experience.

What Is Crazy Kalyanam About?

The story follows Parvathalu, played by VK Naresh, who wants to protect his family's reputation. His elder son-in-law, Balraju, played by Tharun Bhascker, is a drunkard who regularly creates problems in the village.

Parvathalu wants to arrange a good marriage for his younger daughter, Keerthi, played by Anupama Parameswaran. However, Keerthi is in love with Uday, played by Akhil Raj, and wants to complete her education before getting married.

Her father chooses a marriage proposal from the US, creating a conflict between his wishes and his daughter's dreams. The rest of the story follows Keerthi's struggle to make her own decisions.

Anupama and Tharun Bhascker's Performances

Anupama Parameswaran delivers a good performance as Keerthi. She handles the emotional scenes well and suits the role of a young woman from a rural Telangana family.

Tharun Bhascker provides much of the film's comedy through his character, Balraju. His scenes with VK Naresh bring several entertaining moments.

VK Naresh also performs well as a father concerned about his family's reputation. Akhil Raj does justice to his role as Uday.

What Works and What Doesn't?

The film's main strength is its message about girls' education. It highlights how parents sometimes spend more money on weddings than on their daughters' education.

The comedy in the first half works in parts, but the love story feels familiar. The second half becomes more serious, with emotional scenes taking centre stage. The climax is also predictable.

The music by Suresh Bobbili and the cinematography are satisfactory. However, tighter editing could have improved the film's pace.

Final Verdict

Crazy Kalyanam has a meaningful message and some enjoyable performances, especially from Tharun Bhascker and VK Naresh. However, its routine storyline and uneven narration prevent it from becoming a memorable family entertainer.

The film may appeal to viewers who enjoy rural family dramas with comedy and an emotional message.