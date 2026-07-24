Chennai Love Story Twitter Review: Positive First Reactions from Audiences

Kiran Abbavaram's latest romantic drama Chennai Love Story has finally released in theatres, and the first audience reactions on social media are mostly positive. Fans are praising the film for its emotional story, refreshing romance, and strong performances by the lead actors.

Many viewers have appreciated the chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, saying their performances bring warmth and emotion to the story. The film's love story and emotional moments have connected well with audiences, especially younger viewers.

Moviegoers have also praised the music, visuals, and family-friendly entertainment. Several social media users described the film as a clean romantic entertainer with good emotional depth and engaging storytelling.

Directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Sai Rajesh and SKN, Chennai Love Story had already created strong buzz before its release through its trailer, songs, and promotions. The positive early talk has further increased interest in the film.

While these are only the first public reactions and not final reviews, Chennai Love Story has started its theatrical run on a positive note. The coming weekend will determine how the film performs at the box office.

#chennailovestory Finalword Entantey its unique concept! Idhe Malayalam valu tesi ikada Rlz chestey Blockbuster ayedhi bt its a straight Telugu film so manollu ipud accept cheyaleru! But it vl remain as one of D special film for kiranabbavaram&priya Acting peaks!🔥📈… pic.twitter.com/qXKHrlRSNg — Tollywood Journal (@TollyJournal) July 24, 2026

Just now watched #ChennaiLoveStory outstanding performance by @Kiran_Abbavaram anna as Steven Shankar and #Gouripriya Amazing performance @SKNonline #sairajesh outstanding story Must watch movie 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Varun Raja Vasireddy (@Vasir1Varunraja) July 24, 2026

Here is my geniune review about #chennailovestory as fannn First half - intro and songs and narration was excellent and absolutely good first half 3/5🤌

Second half - director tried new things in this half and it depends on people . Some will get connected and others will not.… pic.twitter.com/Dct2JN5rop — Navi_99🐉🦚 (@Naveentoxic07) July 23, 2026

#ChennaiLoveStory: First of all, kudos to the team for saving the story from spoilers. A very good first half with an unexpected twist. Not saying anything about Mani Sharma here because he needs a special mention and credit in a separate tweet. The second half again starts… https://t.co/1daGYdA7da — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) July 23, 2026