Chennai Love Story Twitter Review: Positive First Reactions from Audiences

Jul 24, 2026, 08:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Kiran Abbavaram's latest romantic drama Chennai Love Story has finally released in theatres, and the first audience reactions on social media are mostly positive. Fans are praising the film for its emotional story, refreshing romance, and strong performances by the lead actors.

Many viewers have appreciated the chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, saying their performances bring warmth and emotion to the story. The film's love story and emotional moments have connected well with audiences, especially younger viewers.

Moviegoers have also praised the music, visuals, and family-friendly entertainment. Several social media users described the film as a clean romantic entertainer with good emotional depth and engaging storytelling.

Directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Sai Rajesh and SKN, Chennai Love Story had already created strong buzz before its release through its trailer, songs, and promotions. The positive early talk has further increased interest in the film.

While these are only the first public reactions and not final reviews, Chennai Love Story has started its theatrical run on a positive note. The coming weekend will determine how the film performs at the box office.


Read More:

Tags: 
Chennai Love Story
Kiran Abbavaram
Sri Gouri Priya
Advertisement
Back to Top