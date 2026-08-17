Chennai Love Story OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya's romantic drama Chennai Love Story is set to make its digital debut after completing its theatrical run. The film, which attracted attention for its emotional storyline and lead pair's chemistry, will soon be available for streaming audiences.

The movie, which hit theatres on July 24, 2026, received a favourable response, particularly for its romantic elements, performances and music. After its theatrical journey, the makers are now taking the film to OTT, where it is expected to reach viewers across multiple regions.

Chennai Love Story OTT Release Date

The film will premiere on SonyLIV on August 21, 2026. One of the key highlights of the digital release is that the movie will be offered in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

This multilingual release could help the film connect with a larger audience beyond the Telugu-speaking market.

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya Lead the Cast

Kiran Abbavaram plays Steven Shankar, an aspiring filmmaker with dreams of making it big in the movie industry. Sri Gouri Priya portrays Nivi, a woman whose life takes a difficult turn after a painful breakup.

The relationship between Steven and Nivi forms the emotional core of the movie. Their journey begins unexpectedly and gradually develops into a deeper bond as Steven helps Nivi recover from a traumatic phase in her life.

The film also features Trigun as Ajay, whose decision on Nivi's wedding day becomes the turning point in her life.

What Is Chennai Love Story About?

Nivi has been in a long-term relationship with Ajay and believes they are ready to begin their married life together. However, Ajay shocks her by revealing that he has fallen for someone else and leaves her on their wedding day.

Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Nivi falls into a difficult phase and becomes dependent on alcohol. Her friends take her to Chennai, hoping that a change of environment will help her recover.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Steven, an orphan who wants to become a filmmaker. Although their first interaction is filled with conflict, Steven eventually becomes an important part of Nivi's recovery.

As their friendship grows, Nivi starts seeing Steven differently. Their relationship eventually moves towards marriage, but just before they can take the next step, the story introduces a major twist.

Whether Steven manages to fulfil his filmmaking dream, whether Ajay returns to Nivi's life and how Nivi and Steven's relationship ends are the key questions that drive the final part of the movie.

With romance, heartbreak, emotional drama and an unexpected turn in the story, Chennai Love Story could be an interesting OTT option for viewers looking for a relationship-based drama.