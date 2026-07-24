Chennai Love Story Review and Rating

Chennai Love Story Review: An Emotional Love Story with Soulful Performances

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

Ajay (Trigun) and Nivedita (Gouri Priya) fall in love during their college days. After spending two years as friends and three years in a relationship, they decide to get married. However, on their wedding day, Ajay disappears without informing anyone. He later reveals that he has fallen in love with another woman, leaving Nivedita shattered.

Unable to overcome the heartbreak, Nivedita slips into depression, turns to alcohol, and gradually loses interest in her career. At this point, Steven Shankar (Kiran Abbavaram), an orphan with big dreams of becoming a filmmaker, enters her life as a paying guest. Steven's only wish is to see his name on the silver screen at least once before he dies.

How does Steven change Nivedita's life? Does their friendship turn into love? Will Steven fulfill his dream? Does Ajay return to Nivedita's life? Who ultimately finds true love? The answers form the emotional journey of Chennai Love Story.

Review

Some stories come rarely, and Chennai Love Story feels like one such sincere attempt. While the film is built on a familiar romantic drama template, director Ravi tries to narrate it with honesty, emotions, and relatable characters rather than relying on commercial formulas.

The film starts on an impressive note with a well-written first half. It creates a pleasant feel-good atmosphere despite dealing with heartbreak and emotional pain. The screenplay flows smoothly, introducing Nivedita's emotional turmoil and Steven's optimistic personality in an engaging manner. The contrast between a woman who has lost faith in love and an orphan searching for love, hope, and purpose gives the story its emotional strength.

The chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya develops naturally through their friendship, playful interactions, and emotional conversations. The director balances light-hearted moments with emotional scenes effectively, making the first half consistently engaging. The interval twist is one of the film's biggest highlights, arriving unexpectedly and generating genuine curiosity about where the story will head next.

However, the second half doesn't completely live up to the promise set by the first. The story takes a different direction, but the narrative gradually becomes predictable. The makers attempt to present a familiar storyline with a modern, Gen-Z approach and fresh emotional treatment. While the intention is appreciable, the execution doesn't fully deliver. Viewers can anticipate several major developments well before they happen, reducing the suspense and emotional impact.

The screenplay also loses momentum in certain portions, with a few scenes feeling longer than necessary. A tighter edit could have made the narrative more gripping. Nevertheless, the film never loses its emotional core. Several heartfelt moments work effectively, and the climax succeeds in delivering an emotional payoff that leaves the audience with a satisfying feeling.

One of the film's strongest messages is that true love is not about possession but about wishing happiness for the person you love. Whether it is first love or second love, the film reminds viewers that genuine love is ultimately selfless. This emotional philosophy becomes the heart of the narrative and helps the film stand apart from routine romantic dramas.

Performances

Kiran Abbavaram delivers one of his better performances in recent times. He is charming, energetic, and effortlessly entertaining during the lighter moments, while his emotional scenes in the latter half are convincing. His portrayal of Steven Shankar brings sincerity to the character and makes the audience root for him.

Gouri Priya is undoubtedly the heart and soul of Chennai Love Story. She shoulders the emotional weight of the narrative with remarkable maturity. From portraying heartbreak and vulnerability to moments of hope and healing, she delivers a natural and impactful performance that stays with the audience even after the film ends.

Trigun makes a good impression despite his limited screen presence. His character serves as the catalyst for the story, and he performs his role effectively. The supporting cast, including Nivedita's friends, Murugan's mother, Karuna Kumar, and others, also provide solid support and add authenticity to the narrative.

Technical Aspects

Mani Sharma's music is one of the film's biggest strengths. His songs blend seamlessly into the narrative, while the background score beautifully enhances the emotional highs and lows of the story. Several scenes become more impactful because of his soulful compositions.

The cinematography captures Chennai with warmth and visual elegance, complementing the film's mood. The dialogues are simple yet meaningful, with several emotional exchanges leaving a lasting impression. The production values are neat, costumes suit the characters well, and the overall technical quality reflects a polished production. Although the editing could have been sharper in the second half, the technical departments collectively elevate the viewing experience.

Verdict

Chennai Love Story is an emotional romantic drama that succeeds more through its heartfelt storytelling than unexpected twists. The film boasts a beautifully executed first half, sincere performances by Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya, emotionally resonant music by Mani Sharma, and a touching climax. While the second half loses some momentum due to its predictable narrative and slightly stretched screenplay, the emotional moments continue to strike the right chord.

If you enjoy relationship dramas driven by emotions rather than commercial elements, Chennai Love Story offers a satisfying watch. It may not reinvent the genre, but its sincerity, performances, music, and emotional message make it a worthwhile romantic drama.