PM Modi Shares Selfie Video, Promises Strict Action on Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released an unexpected selfie video addressing the nation as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) movement continue across the country. The video marks one of his first direct messages since the student protests gained nationwide attention.

In the video, Modi assured students and their families that the government is committed to protecting the future of the country's youth. He said those responsible for exam paper leaks would face strict action and stressed that maintaining the integrity of competitive examinations is a top priority. He also announced that the government is preparing stronger legal measures to deal with such crimes.

The Prime Minister said the Union Cabinet would discuss new proposals to strengthen laws against paper leaks, with plans to introduce fresh legislation in Parliament. According to him, the aim is to ensure that students do not suffer because of corruption or irregularities in the examination system.

The video comes at a time when the CJP-led protests have drawn thousands of students to the streets, demanding accountability and reforms after the NEET controversy. While Modi's message has been welcomed by some, many protesters say they will continue their agitation until concrete action is taken and their key demands are addressed.

With the Prime Minister now responding publicly, attention has shifted to the government's next steps. Students and parents across the country are waiting to see whether the promised measures will lead to meaningful reforms and restore confidence in the examination system.