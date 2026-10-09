CJP Protest: Delhi Metro Gates May Shut at 57 Stations

Delhi Metro services may face restrictions on Saturday, October 10, ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Jantar Mantar. The protest is linked to demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to reports, entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations may be closed, and train frequency could be reduced. The proposed restrictions are expected to begin at 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and continue on Saturday, depending on the security situation.

Which Delhi Metro Stations May Be Affected?

Major stations reportedly included in the proposed restrictions are Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar and Hauz Khas.

Commuters should check the latest Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) updates before travelling, as the final arrangements may change. The reported restrictions do not necessarily mean that the entire Delhi Metro network will shut down.

Why Is CJP Protesting?

CJP and AISA have called for a protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Delhi Police has reportedly not granted permission for the proposed demonstration and has imposed restrictions on gatherings.

Train Cancellations on October 10

Some trains arriving at or departing from New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station may also be affected by cancellations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday.

Passengers should check their train status before leaving home. Delhi commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and follow official traffic and Metro advisories.