Bank Holiday on November 16 for Chhath Puja: Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Banks in some parts of India will remain closed on Monday, November 16, 2026, due to Chhath Puja. However, the holiday will not apply across the country. Bank closures will depend on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise holiday calendar.

According to the RBI holiday list, bank branches in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja. Banks in cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will remain open on that day.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God. This year, the celebrations began on November 13 and will conclude on November 16. Devotees observe rituals and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun during the festival.

Other Bank Holidays in November 2026

Apart from Chhath Puja, banks will observe several regional holidays during the remaining days of November.

November 20: Banks closed in Dehradun for Igas-Bagwal.

November 23: Banks closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24: Banks closed in several cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ranchi, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

November 27: Banks closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Banks will also remain closed on Sundays and the fourth Saturday, November 28.

Customers should remember that bank holidays apply to physical branches. Services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs are generally available even on holidays.

People planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday list for their city before making a trip.