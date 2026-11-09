Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on November 9?

Banks across India will follow different holiday schedules on Monday, November 9, 2026. While bank branches will remain closed in some states due to regional festivals, they will be open in several other parts of the country.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh due to regional festivals.

However, banks will remain open in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and several other states.

Customers in Hyderabad can visit their bank branches as usual on Monday.

Even in states where banks are closed, customers can use UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs for their regular transactions.

Before visiting a branch, customers are advised to check the holiday schedule with their respective banks.