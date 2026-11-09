Ramayana Makers Warn Against Online Piracy, Ask Users to Remove Leaked Clips

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a strict warning against people sharing pirated content from the film online. They have asked viewers to stop recording scenes inside theatres and sharing them on social media and messaging platforms.

The film was released in theatres on November 5 and has been receiving attention from audiences. However, some people have reportedly recorded scenes during screenings and circulated the clips online. This has raised concerns among the makers about film piracy.

The production team shared a legal notice through the film's official social media accounts. They warned that anyone recording, uploading or sharing unauthorised footage could face legal action. The makers have also asked people who have already posted such clips to delete them immediately.

The team referred to recent Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and 6. According to the notice, recording or sharing the film without permission amounts to copyright infringement and could lead to criminal and civil proceedings. Those involved may also face contempt of court proceedings.

The Bombay High Court has also directed internet service providers and digital platforms to remove pirated content and links within three hours of receiving a notice from the copyright owner.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features several other popular actors in important roles.

The makers have urged audiences to watch the film in theatres and avoid sharing unauthorised footage online. They have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in piracy.