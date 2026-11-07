Om Raut Gets Trolled Again as Ramayana Draws Comparisons With Prabhas' Adipurush

Director Om Raut is once again facing criticism on social media following the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The film has received attention for its grand visuals and production quality, prompting viewers to compare it with Prabhas' Adipurush.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released in theatres on November 5. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Sita and Yash plays Ravana. Several viewers have praised the film's visuals, graphics and grand presentation.

Following the positive response, social media users started comparing Ramayana with Adipurush, which was directed by Om Raut and featured Prabhas in the lead role. Many netizens have criticised Adipurush's visual effects and presentation while appreciating the efforts of the Ramayana team.

Some Prabhas fans have also questioned why a film based on the same epic could not achieve the expected results despite having a huge budget and a star like Prabhas.

The comparisons have brought back memories of the criticism Adipurush faced after its theatrical release in 2023. The film received negative reactions from several viewers over its visuals, dialogues and character presentation.

Interestingly, Ramayana has no connection with Om Raut, but its release has once again brought Adipurush into discussions. Social media debates comparing the two mythological films continue, with viewers sharing different opinions about their filmmaking and presentation.