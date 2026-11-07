Teja Sajja Invites Revanth Reddy to His Engagement

Teja Sajja, who gained popularity with films like Hanu-Man and Mirai, is getting ready to enter a new phase of life. The young Telugu actor is all set to get married soon. After announcing his wedding plans, he has now started inviting special guests to his engagement ceremony. As part of this process, Teja recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the event. Pictures from their meeting have gone viral on social media.

Teja Sajja's Arranged Marriage

Teja Sajja had earlier revealed that his marriage was arranged by his family. He said that he had agreed to marry a girl chosen by his parents. The actor also shared details about his wedding plans and confirmed that his engagement would take place in November, followed by his wedding in December.

Teja Sajja Wedding in Udaipur

According to Teja Sajja's earlier announcement, the wedding is planned to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actor wants to celebrate this special occasion in the presence of family members and a small group of close friends. The wedding is expected to be a private affair with only selected guests in attendance.

With the engagement preparations underway, Teja Sajja has started inviting important guests to the ceremony. His meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has now become a talking point among fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the actor's engagement and wedding celebrations.