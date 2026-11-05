Jhanvi Kapoor's Peddi Comments Spark Debate; Regina Cassandra Breaks Her Silence

Actor Regina Cassandra has shared her views on the ongoing debate surrounding the treatment of women in the Telugu film industry, following Janhvi Kapoor's comments about the Peddi controversy on Koffee With Karan and Radhika Apte's account of her experience working in Telugu cinema. While Regina welcomed actresses speaking openly about their experiences, she questioned the way the issue was being discussed and cautioned against creating a North-South divide.

The actress also recalled her experience with Dharma Productions' Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar. Regina claimed that although she played Akshay Kumar's wife in the film, she was not given adequate visibility during the promotional campaign.

In an interview with India Today, Regina said that actors should have the freedom to speak up whenever they feel uncomfortable with a particular scene or the portrayal of their characters. She emphasised that no actor should feel pressured to continue working on a project if they disagree with the demands being made of them. According to her, artists have every right to take a stand and make decisions about their roles based on their comfort and personal boundaries.

Regina Cassandra questions Karan Johar for ignoring her during Kesari 2 promotions

Regina Cassandra also opened up about her experience during the promotional campaign for Kesari Chapter 2, in which she played the wife of the film's lead actor, Akshay Kumar. She alleged that Dharma Productions failed to acknowledge or tag her while promoting the film on social media. Expressing her disappointment.

Regina said she had concerns when actors from North India discussed the South Indian film industry in a way that could create a North-South divide. She felt there were better ways to address such issues without generalising about an entire film industry.

Regina also questioned the promotional treatment she received from Dharma productions, which is owned by filmmaking Karan Johar. She pointed out that the production house shared a song from Kesari Chapter 2 on Instagram, in which she appeared throughout, but did not tag her.

The actress said she still did not understand why she was excluded from the promotional posts. She questioned whether her experience could also be viewed as a form of discrimination, adding another perspective to the ongoing debate about the treatment of actresses in the Indian film industry.