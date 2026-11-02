Ram Charan's RC17: Is Sukumar's Next Film a Remake of Laalo?

Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Sukumar, tentatively titled RC17, has created excitement among fans. Following the announcement of the project, several rumours started circulating about its story and possible connection to the Gujarati film Laalo.

There were reports claiming that RC17 would be a remake of the 2025 Gujarati blockbuster Laalo. However, these reports are not true, according to the latest update from industry sources.

Is RC17 a Remake of Laalo?

Rumours about the remake started spreading on social media. Some reports also claimed that Ram Charan was being considered for the Telugu version of Laalo.

However, RC17 has no connection with the Gujarati film. Director Sukumar had reportedly completed a major portion of the script even before Laalo was released.

Ram Charan is also not part of the proposed Telugu remake, and another actor is expected to play the lead role.

Ram Charan's RC17 Cast and Crew

Sukumar will direct the film, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and T-Series Films are producing the project. The makers have not yet announced the female lead.

When Will RC17 Shooting Begin?

The shooting of RC17 is expected to begin soon. The makers are yet to announce the complete cast and other production details.

The film has also attracted attention because of its pre-look poster, which led to speculation about mythological elements and Ram Charan possibly playing a character inspired by Lord Krishna. However, the makers have not confirmed these details.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement and more updates about Ram Charan and Sukumar's upcoming collaboration.