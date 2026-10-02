Ram Charan RC17 Movie Launch Planned for Vijayadashami

The latest updates about Ram Charan and director Sukumar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled RC17, have generated excitement among fans. According to reports, the makers are planning to hold a grand launch ceremony for the much-anticipated project on October 20, coinciding with Vijayadashami.

The team is reportedly considering the auspicious occasion of Dussehra for the film’s formal launch, making it a special festive treat for Ram Charan’s fans. Following the launch, the makers are said to be preparing to begin regular shooting in December this year.

The project is being planned on a tight schedule, with the team aiming to complete the entire production process within 12 months. Reports suggest that Sukumar and his team intend to wrap up filming and post-production by December 2027.

Mythri Movie Makers is associated with the project, which has raised expectations given the combination of Ram Charan and Sukumar. The director previously collaborated with the actor on Rangasthalam, which received widespread appreciation.

Meanwhile, the film’s music director has not yet been officially confirmed. Although several names are reportedly being considered, the makers are yet to announce their final choice.

With a reported launch date and a proposed shooting schedule now making headlines, RC17 is attracting attention as fans await an official announcement from the production team. Until then, the launch plans and production timeline remain subject to confirmation.

Also read: OTT Releases This Weekend: Check the Full List of Movies and Web Series