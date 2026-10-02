Sitara Ghattamaneni’s Video for Don’t Trouble the Trouble Goes Viral

Fahadh Faasil’s latest film Don’t Trouble the Trouble arrived in theatres on October 2 and has been receiving a mixed response from audiences. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film is designed as a family entertainer with children and family audiences in mind.

While several celebrities who have watched the movie have already appreciated the team, a promotional video featuring Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, has now caught the attention of social media users.

Sitara’s Video Grabs Attention

As part of the promotional campaign for Don’t Trouble the Trouble, Sitara appeared in a video discussing the film and its various elements. Her comments and the way she expressed her thoughts have become a talking point among netizens.

The video has particularly attracted Mahesh Babu’s fans. Several fans have praised Sitara for speaking confidently and expressing herself clearly at a young age. Her confident appearance in the promotional video has also prompted many positive reactions online.

The clip is currently being widely shared across social media platforms, with fans and netizens discussing Sitara’s participation in the movie promotions.

About Don’t Trouble the Trouble

Don’t Trouble the Trouble features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, with Baby Sara and Saurabh Sachdeva playing important characters. The film has been directed by Shashank Yeleti.

The project is presented by S.S. Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and S.S. Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business.

The movie was released in theatres on October 2. With its family-oriented theme and child-friendly premise, the film is aimed at audiences looking for a light-hearted theatrical experience.