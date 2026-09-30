Rama Nandana Breaks Silence on Shamshabad Airport Controversy

Popular social media influencer Rama Nandana, known for her YouTube channel Nandoos World, has addressed the controversy surrounding her for the first time following the events reported at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport on September 7.

Her emotional Instagram post has attracted significant attention online, particularly amid reports of allegations connected to a UK jobs and visa sponsorship-related dispute.

Rama Nandana Shares Emotional Statement

In her social media post, Rama Nandana described September 7 as one of the most difficult days of her life. She said she had arrived at the airport only a few minutes before the situation unfolded.

Rama Nandana also rejected suggestions that she came forward for publicity or television appearances. According to her, she had received several opportunities to speak publicly but chose to focus first on resolving the matter.

She further claimed that her family was being unnecessarily dragged into an issue that, according to her statement, had nothing to do with them.

‘I Will Stand Up for the Truth’

Rama Nandana said she was confident that she had not done anything wrong and would continue to stand by what she believes to be the truth.

She also said she was prepared to face whatever consequences came her way and expressed confidence that more details about the matter would emerge in the coming days.

The influencer described her actions as an effort to protect her family’s reputation and establish the truth rather than an attempt to create publicity.

She acknowledged that the situation had caused her emotional distress but maintained that she would not accept blame for something she says she did not do.

UK Jobs and Visa Dispute Mentioned

The latest development comes amid reports of cases linked to a UK jobs and visa sponsorship controversy, as well as an alleged lookout notice-related issue at the airport.

Rama Nandana has claimed that she was deliberately targeted and suggested that other individuals were responsible for the issues surrounding the controversy. These are claims made by Rama Nandana, and the allegations and counterclaims remain matters for the relevant legal process to establish.

Her post has since triggered mixed reactions on social media. Some followers have expressed support for the influencer and said they believe her version of events. At the same time, people who say they were affected by the dispute have called for the matter to be resolved through the appropriate legal channels.

As the controversy continues, further developments and official findings are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case.