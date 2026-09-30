Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Creates New Record on Netflix

Ravi Teja’s latest film Irumudi is making waves even after its theatrical run. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie has now found a strong audience on OTT and is currently streaming on Netflix.

The film, which revolves around the emotional relationship between a father and his daughter, received a positive response from viewers. Its latest achievement on the digital platform has now added another milestone to its journey.

Irumudi Tops Global Non-English Movies List

Irumudi has secured the top position in Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English movies list for a week. The Ravi Teja-starrer recorded an impressive 3.4 million views in a single weekend, placing it at No. 1 worldwide in the category.

The movie began streaming on September 18 and reportedly accumulated 3.4 million views within its first three days. Its overall view count has now crossed 6.8 million, highlighting the strong response it is receiving from international audiences.

Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar Lead the Cast

Ravi Teja plays the lead role in Irumudi, while Priya Bhavani Shankar appears as the female lead. Veteran actor Sai Kumar also plays an important character in the movie.

The film's emotional storyline, centered on the bond between a father and daughter, helped it connect with audiences beyond its theatrical release.

Irumudi Available in Multiple Languages

Following its digital premiere, Irumudi is available for streaming in several Indian languages. Apart from Telugu, viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

With its latest Netflix achievement and growing viewership, Irumudi has added another successful chapter to Ravi Teja’s career.