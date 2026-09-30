Karan Johar Announces End of Koffee With Karan

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has announced that his popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan is coming to an end. The show has been running for more than two decades and has become one of the most talked-about celebrity chat shows in the Indian entertainment industry.

Over the years, Koffee With Karan has featured several popular film stars and delivered plenty of memorable conversations, controversial statements and viral moments. Karan Johar has hosted the show throughout its journey.

Karan Johar Gets Emotional About the Show

Karan recently shared an emotional video announcing the conclusion of the show. He recalled how the idea for the talk show came about in 2004.

According to Karan, he had once told his father about his plan to host a celebrity talk show. His father was reportedly worried about the idea and questioned how Karan would earn money through such a project. Karan said his father passed away in the same month, making the show especially meaningful to him.

Karan described Koffee With Karan as an important part of his life and said it had given him countless memories over the years.

Final Season to Stream on JioHotstar

Karan acknowledged that the show has often been surrounded by controversies, but its popularity among viewers remained strong. He also recalled how people would frequently ask him about the next season whenever they met him.

After completing eight seasons and 161 episodes, Karan has now decided to bring the long-running show to a close.

The final season of Koffee With Karan is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 14. More details about the celebrity guests and episodes are expected to be revealed soon