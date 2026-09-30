3 Indians Allegedly Kidnapped in Ethiopia on Way to US

The families of three people from Gujarat are facing growing anxiety after they reportedly disappeared in Ethiopia while attempting to travel to the United States through an alleged unauthorised route.

Rutvik Jansari of Mehsana, Mamta Chavda from Ahmedabad and Mayuri from Gandhinagar are believed to have left Gujarat on September 20 after allegedly being assured by travel agents that they could help them reach the US. The three are reportedly related and are said to have paid a substantial amount of money for the journey.

According to reports, the families were last able to contact them around September 22. After communication was lost, a missing persons complaint was filed with the police, who have begun efforts to determine their whereabouts.

Families Allege Abduction and Ransom Demand

The families have raised serious allegations, claiming that the three Gujarat residents may have been held captive after reaching Ethiopia. They reportedly received a demand of ₹1 crore for their release.

Rutvik's grandfather has also claimed that the family had already paid approximately ₹60 lakh following the alleged ransom demand. Authorities have not independently confirmed the abduction or the ransom-related allegations so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Agents Allegedly Promised an Alternative Route to US

Reports suggest that the three began exploring other options after Mamta Chavda was unsuccessful in obtaining a US visa despite making multiple attempts.

The families allegedly came into contact with intermediaries who claimed they could arrange travel to the United States through a route outside the regular immigration process. The reported cost was between ₹70 lakh and ₹75 lakh for each person.

The journey allegedly involved several intermediaries and international travel arrangements before the three reached Ethiopia. Their disappearance has now raised concerns over the dangers associated with unauthorised migration networks.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance remain unclear. Authorities are working to establish what happened after the three reached Ethiopia and to identify the people who may have been involved in arranging their travel.

For the families, the immediate priority is locating Rutvik, Mamta and Mayuri and ensuring their safe return. The case also highlights the serious risks people can face when relying on intermediaries who promise overseas travel through unofficial or illegal routes.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to gather more information about their journey, the intermediaries involved and the allegations made by their families.