Hyderabad Civil Engineer Dies in US Days After Marriage

A 27-year-old civil engineer from Hyderabad, Mohammed Jaber Hussain, died at his shared accommodation in Lowell, Massachusetts, on September 15, just over two weeks after his wedding.

Jaber had married on August 28 and was looking forward to beginning a new chapter of his life in the United States. He and his wife were reportedly planning to move into a separate apartment before the tragedy occurred.

According to his father, Zakir Hussain, Jaber married a woman he had known for around a year. She is the daughter of a family friend from Gujarat and is also based in the US. The wedding was held in Texas, after which Jaber returned to Lowell, where he had been living.

His father said the family last spoke to him on September 14 during a video call that lasted about an hour. There was reportedly no indication at the time that anything was wrong.

The following morning, Jaber's flatmates became concerned when he did not leave his room. They reportedly knocked on the door but received no response. Police were then contacted and found Jaber unresponsive in his bed.

According to people assisting the family, he is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest while sleeping. However, the family is waiting for official reports from the authorities to establish the exact circumstances of his death.

Jaber's sudden death has left his family devastated. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

His father remembered him as a caring and energetic young man who had become an important source of support for the family after starting his career. Jaber had joined a new job in June and was reportedly happy with his professional life.

The family was also hoping to see him settle down following his recent marriage. His sudden death has therefore come as a major shock to his loved ones.

The family is now dealing with the arrangements following his death while awaiting further information from US authorities.