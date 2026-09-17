Will Trump Impose 100% Tariff on India?

India's trade relationship with the United States has come under fresh scrutiny after the US House of Representatives approved a new Russia sanctions bill that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of as much as 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The legislation, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was passed by the House with a 262-159 vote on Wednesday. It now moves to President Trump's desk for further action.

Why India Is Under the Spotlight

India has remained a major purchaser of Russian crude oil, particularly after Western sanctions and changes in global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China is another significant buyer of Russian energy.

The newly passed US legislation creates a mechanism through which the president could impose additional tariffs on major purchasers of Russian energy. India is therefore among the countries that could potentially be affected if Washington decides to use the authority provided by the bill.

However, the passage of the bill does not mean that a 100% tariff on Indian imports has already been imposed. Any such measure would depend on the decisions taken by the US administration after the legislation becomes law.

What the New Bill Means for Indian Exports

If Washington were to impose very high tariffs on Indian goods, exporters could face higher costs when selling products in the US market. Sectors that depend heavily on American demand could potentially come under additional pressure.

The issue is particularly important because the United States is a major destination for Indian exports. Any substantial increase in import duties could affect the pricing of Indian products in the American market and add another layer of uncertainty for businesses involved in bilateral trade.

The possible tariff action also comes at a time when India and the US are working through broader trade and economic issues.

Trump's Decision Will Be Important

The House vote has increased the possibility of further US pressure on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy. The legislation gives the president considerable discretion over whether and how the tariff provisions are used.

The measure also contains sanctions targeting Russian interests, including parts of the country's energy sector and entities involved in efforts to evade existing sanctions.

For India, the immediate issue is therefore not an automatic 100% tariff but the possibility that the Trump administration could use the new authority against major Russian energy buyers.

India-US Trade Relations in Focus

The development adds another complication to India-US economic relations. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that its energy purchases are guided by national interests and the need to secure affordable supplies.

Indian policymakers and exporters will now be watching Washington closely for indications of how the new legislation will be implemented. The next steps taken by the Trump administration could determine whether the measure remains a potential trade threat or results in additional duties on Indian products.

For now, there is no confirmed 100% US tariff on Indian imports under this legislation. The House has approved the bill, but the actual use of the tariff authority remains a decision for the US administration.