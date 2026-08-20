Green Card Applicants May Face New Financial Test

The Trump administration is introducing tighter immigration measures that could make the US Green Card process more difficult for some foreign nationals. A revived public charge policy is expected to give immigration officials greater authority to assess whether applicants are likely to depend on government-funded assistance after entering the United States.

The development could be particularly important for Indian applicants, who are already dealing with lengthy Green Card backlogs and processing delays.

What Is the New Public Charge Rule?

Under the restored policy, immigration authorities can consider an applicant’s financial circumstances when deciding whether to approve a Green Card application. If officials determine that a person could become financially dependent on certain government assistance programs in the future, the application could face additional scrutiny or even rejection.

The policy is intended to ensure that immigrants seeking permanent residence have sufficient financial resources and are capable of supporting themselves without becoming dependent on taxpayer-funded benefits.

Factors Officials May Consider

Immigration officers are expected to review several aspects of an applicant’s personal and financial profile before making a decision. These factors may include:

Age

Health and medical condition

Household or family size

Income and financial resources

Employment history

Education and job skills

Ability to secure employment

The restored policy is scheduled to take effect on September 18, 2026.

Financial Bond Could Be an Option

Some applicants who are considered likely to become a public charge could potentially be given an opportunity to provide a financial bond.

The bond would serve as a financial guarantee that the individual will not become dependent on certain forms of public assistance. However, applicants should note that providing a bond will not automatically be available to everyone. The decision to allow this option will rest with immigration authorities.

Why Indian Green Card Applicants Could Be Concerned

Indian nationals have faced exceptionally long waits for employment-based Green Cards, particularly because of the significant demand from India. The additional financial scrutiny could create another layer of uncertainty for applicants already navigating a complicated immigration process.

Under the revived approach, immigration officers could have broader discretion when assessing an applicant’s income, employment prospects, financial situation, age and other circumstances.

This means that applicants may need to pay closer attention to their overall financial and professional profiles when preparing their immigration cases.

Who May Be Exempt?

The policy does not apply in the same way to every immigration category. Certain groups, including refugees and asylum seekers, are exempt from the new requirements. Existing Green Card holders seeking to renew their status are also not subject to these requirements in the same manner as new applicants.

The practical effect of the policy will become clearer after the new rules take effect. For prospective immigrants, especially those already facing lengthy processing timelines, the development could add another important consideration to the US permanent residency process.

Also read: Anil Ravipudi’s January 12 Vidudala Title Gets Mixed Response