Trump Plans H-1B and L-1 Visa Extension Fee Hike

The Donald Trump administration is preparing another change to the US immigration system by proposing higher fees for certain employment-based visa renewals. The move is expected to increase costs for companies that employ foreign workers, particularly those relying on H-1B and L-1 visa holders.

Until now, additional government fees were largely associated with new H-1B and L-1 visa petitions or job transfers. Under the proposed changes, employers may also have to pay substantial fees each time they apply to extend these visas, making renewals significantly more expensive.

The policy is expected to affect businesses that retain skilled international employees for long-term roles in the United States. Companies that regularly renew work visas could see their immigration-related expenses rise considerably if the proposal is implemented.

Indian professionals are likely to be among the most affected, as they account for the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the US. Thousands of Indian technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance professionals depend on H-1B visas to work and continue their careers in the country.

The latest proposal comes shortly after the Trump administration faced a legal setback when a lower court paused the implementation of a previously proposed $100,000 H-1B application fee. Despite that development, the administration is continuing efforts to introduce new immigration measures that could reshape employment-based visa policies.

If the revised fee structure takes effect, US employers sponsoring foreign workers may face higher operating costs, while visa holders could experience additional uncertainty during the renewal process.

Further details, including the final fee structure and implementation timeline, are expected to be announced after the proposal completes the required administrative process.

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