Hyderabad Cab Driver Gets Australian PR for Heroic Rescue

A Hyderabad-born cab driver has been recognised for his remarkable bravery after risking his own life to rescue victims during one of Australia's deadliest terror attacks. His courageous actions have now earned him Australian Permanent Residency, allowing his family to reunite with him.

Hyderabad Native Honoured for Heroic Rescue

Rahmat Pasha, a 37-year-old taxi driver from Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, was present near Sydney's Bondi Beach when terrorists opened fire on visitors during a deadly attack in December last year.

Instead of fleeing the scene, Pasha chose to help those caught in the violence. For nearly three hours, he assisted injured victims, transported people to safety, and provided emergency support until rescue teams took control of the situation.

According to reports, his quick response helped save the lives of around 18 to 20 people during the attack.

Australia Rewards His Courage

In recognition of his selfless actions, the Australian government has granted Rahmat Pasha Permanent Residency (PR). The decision also allows his wife and three children, who currently live in Hyderabad, to join him and build a new life in Australia.

The honour reflects Australia's appreciation for civilians who display exceptional courage during emergencies.

Special Recognition for His Bravery

Pasha's heroism has been acknowledged in more than one way. He has been nominated for a prestigious bravery award, and one of the personal items he wore during the rescue operation—his cap—has been preserved and displayed at a museum in Sydney as a tribute to his actions.

A Story of Courage

Rahmat Pasha's journey from being an ordinary cab driver to becoming a celebrated hero has inspired many. His willingness to put the safety of others ahead of his own has earned him international recognition and a brighter future for his family.

His story stands as a powerful reminder that acts of courage and humanity can leave a lasting impact, even in the darkest moments.

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