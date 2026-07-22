Is Pooja Hegde Pairing Up with Ravi Teja for a New Multistarrer?

Actress Pooja Hegde is reportedly in discussions to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in an upcoming Telugu multistarrer. Although the project has not yet been officially announced, it has already created a strong buzz in Tollywood.

According to industry reports, the film will feature Ravi Teja and Sree Vishnu in the lead roles and is expected to be a comedy entertainer. The project is likely to be directed by Hasith Goli, who impressed audiences with his previous work and is now preparing for a bigger commercial venture.

The latest reports suggest that Pooja Hegde is the frontrunner to play Ravi Teja's love interest. While discussions are said to be progressing positively, the actress has not yet signed the project, and the makers are expected to make an official announcement after the casting is finalized.

If the deal goes through, the film will mark the first on-screen pairing of Ravi Teja and Pooja Hegde, making it one of the fresh combinations to watch out for. Fans are also excited about the unique combination of Ravi Teja and Sree Vishnu, as both actors are known for their strong comic timing and entertaining performances.

The shooting is expected to begin in the coming months after the remaining cast and technical crew are finalized. Until an official confirmation arrives, the reports remain speculative, but the project has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu films.