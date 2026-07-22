Hyderabad to Get Wider Roads at PVNR, Hitec City, KBR Park and More

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed widening several important roads across the city as part of its efforts to improve traffic flow and strengthen road connectivity. The planned upgrades cover key residential, commercial, and IT corridors that frequently experience heavy congestion.

If approved and implemented, the projects are expected to make daily travel smoother for thousands of commuters.

PVNR Expressway Service Road to Be Expanded

One of the biggest proposals focuses on the road running beneath the PVNR Expressway between Pillar No. 117 and Aramghar Crossroads. HMDA plans to increase the road width from 45 metres to 60 metres to handle growing traffic on this busy route.

The stretch is widely used by commuters travelling towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and other parts of the city. Officials believe the wider road will help reduce congestion and improve travel times.

GVK Mall to KBR Park Road on Expansion List

Another important proposal is the widening of the road connecting GVK Mall Junction and KBR Park. The road is expected to be expanded to 24 metres, providing better movement through one of Hyderabad's busiest commercial areas.

HMDA has also included the Hitec City Junction–Madhapur Road in its expansion plans. The road is proposed to be widened to 36 metres, which is expected to benefit the city's IT hub by improving traffic flow.

Several Other Roads Included in the Proposal

The road widening plan extends to multiple locations across Hyderabad.

The Neredmet Crossroads stretch is proposed to be widened to 30 metres, while Sundarayya Park Road is expected to be expanded to 24 metres. These improvements aim to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Similarly, Vijaynagar Colony Road has also been identified for widening to 24 metres as part of the city's long-term infrastructure development.

Industrial and Residential Corridors to Benefit

HMDA has proposed widening the Jeedimetla Pipeline Road (Phase 1) to Narsapur Road corridor to 24 metres. The project is expected to improve travel between industrial zones and nearby residential areas by increasing road capacity.

The NH44–Alwal Circle stretch has also been included in the proposal and is planned to be widened to 24 metres, helping improve connectivity in northern Hyderabad.

Central Hyderabad Roads Also Set for Upgrades

The authority has identified more roads in central Hyderabad for expansion.

The road near Nallakunta Vegetable Market is proposed to be widened to 24 metres, while the road close to Himayatnagar Circle is expected to be expanded to 30 metres to ease congestion in one of the city's busiest areas.

Focus on Better Connectivity

According to HMDA, the proposed projects are designed to improve traffic movement, remove bottlenecks, and support Hyderabad's rapidly growing transportation needs. By expanding road capacity across multiple corridors, the authority aims to make commuting easier and improve overall urban mobility in the coming years.

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