Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 22: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained firm across major Indian cities on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as global bullion prices stayed strong amid continued investor demand. Domestic gold rates showed only minor variations between cities, while silver prices also remained stable. Buyers are advised to check the latest rates before making purchases, as local prices may vary depending on taxes and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.34 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 22, 2026:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,46,140

22K – ₹1,34,020

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,46,140

22K – ₹1,34,020

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,46,140

22K – ₹1,34,020

Visakhapatnam

24K – ₹1,46,140

22K – ₹1,34,020

Delhi

24K – ₹1,44,560

22K – ₹1,32,420

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,44,620

22K – ₹1,32,480

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,45,640

22K – ₹1,33,400

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,44,480

22K – ₹1,32,340

Pune

24K – ₹1,44,480

22K – ₹1,32,340

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,44,480

22K – ₹1,32,340

Silver Prices Today - July 22, 2026: