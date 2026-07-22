Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 22: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 22, 2026, 12:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices remained firm across major Indian cities on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as global bullion prices stayed strong amid continued investor demand. Domestic gold rates showed only minor variations between cities, while silver prices also remained stable. Buyers are advised to check the latest rates before making purchases, as local prices may vary depending on taxes and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.34 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 22, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,46,140
  • 22K – ₹1,34,020

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,46,140
  • 22K – ₹1,34,020

Vijayawada

  • 24K – ₹1,46,140
  • 22K – ₹1,34,020

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K – ₹1,46,140
  • 22K – ₹1,34,020

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,44,560
  • 22K – ₹1,32,420

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,44,620
  • 22K – ₹1,32,480

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,45,640
  • 22K – ₹1,33,400

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,44,480
  • 22K – ₹1,32,340

Pune

  • 24K – ₹1,44,480
  • 22K – ₹1,32,340

Ahmedabad

  • 24K – ₹1,44,480
  • 22K – ₹1,32,340

Silver Prices Today - July 22, 2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000
  • Chennai – ₹2,45,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,40,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,40,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
  • Pune – ₹2,40,000
  • Ahmedabad – ₹2,35,000

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