Hyderabad and Telangana Rain Alert Today, July 22

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Telangana on Wednesday, with several districts likely to experience light to moderate showers. Weather conditions are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, bringing pleasant temperatures to many parts of the state.

According to weather analyst Balaji, the overcast skies seen over the past few days are likely to continue for another day, with rain expected in different regions during the evening and night.

Rain Expected in North and Central Telangana

Northern and central Telangana are likely to remain under cloudy skies for most of the day. Light rainfall is expected later in the evening across districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Kamareddy, and Peddapalli.

Residents in these areas may experience brief spells of rain along with cooler weather.

More Districts May Receive Evening Showers

Light showers are also expected in parts of central and eastern Telangana as the day progresses. Meanwhile, southern districts could witness isolated drizzle during the evening, although widespread rainfall is not expected in those regions.

Hyderabad Likely to Witness Light Rain

Hyderabad is also likely to receive light rain or drizzle from the evening through late night. The rainfall may result in slippery roads and slow-moving traffic during the evening rush hour.

People travelling during this period are advised to drive carefully and allow extra travel time.

Cool Weather Continues Across Telangana

Many districts across Telangana have received rain over the past few days. While some places recorded heavy downpours, others experienced light to moderate showers. The continued rainfall has helped keep daytime temperatures below normal in several parts of the state.

Weather officials advise residents to monitor local forecasts and remain cautious while travelling, especially in low-lying areas that may experience waterlogging after rain.

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