Pooja Hegde to Pair Up with Allu Arjun Again in AA23?

Actress Pooja Hegde is reportedly set to reunite with Allu Arjun for his highly anticipated film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23. While the makers have not made an official announcement, the latest industry buzz suggests that Pooja is the frontrunner for the female lead and that the casting process has moved to an advanced stage.

According to reports, the film's pre-production work is progressing at a rapid pace. Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly divided his team into two units—one handling script development, location scouting, and production work in Hyderabad, while the other is managing technical discussions, music sittings, and design work in Chennai. The director is said to be aiming to begin the project without any delays.

Adding to the excitement, reports claim that Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde recently completed a look test, and the output reportedly impressed the filmmakers. Although the actress has not officially signed the project yet, industry insiders believe she is close to being finalized as the female lead.

If confirmed, this will mark the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde after the successful films Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated in both films, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the pair reunite once again.

The upcoming film is expected to be a high-budget pan-India action entertainer, making it one of the biggest projects in Allu Arjun's career. With Lokesh Kanagaraj known for his intense storytelling and stylish action, expectations are already sky-high. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the casting details, and fans are now waiting for a formal announcement.