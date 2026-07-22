Azaadi 501 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

A new Telugu web series inspired by one of India's most talked-about smartphone controversies is all set to premiere on Aha. Titled Azaadi 501, the series draws inspiration from the infamous Freedom 251 scam that made headlines nearly a decade ago.

The streaming platform has officially announced that the crime thriller will begin streaming on July 29, giving viewers a fresh original series based on a real-life-inspired concept.

Inspired by the Freedom 251 Controversy

Back in 2016, the Freedom 251 smartphone created nationwide excitement after a Noida-based company claimed it would sell smartphones for just ₹251. Thousands of people rushed to book the device and made payments, but the promised phones were never delivered, and the project eventually turned into one of India's biggest alleged consumer scams.

Using a similar premise, Azaadi 501 explores a crime thriller storyline built around a suspicious low-cost product scheme.

Streaming on Aha from July 29

Aha has confirmed that the series will premiere on July 29. Along with the release date, the platform also unveiled the official poster, offering the first glimpse of the upcoming show.

The series is directed by Shiva Teja and promises suspense, mystery, and crime-driven storytelling.

Fresh Faces Lead the Series

Based on the promotional material released so far, Azaadi 501 features a cast of relatively new actors instead of well-known stars. The makers appear to be focusing on the story rather than star power, making it interesting to see how audiences respond after its release.

Quiet Week for Telugu OTT Releases

Compared to previous weeks, the Telugu OTT lineup is relatively light. Among the notable releases are the dubbed films Palli Chattambi and Con City.

Viewers will also get dubbed web series such as Musafir Cafe and Adarsh Balavidyalaya, which are expected to arrive on streaming platforms over the weekend.

With its unique premise inspired by a real-life incident, Azaadi 501 could be one of the most interesting Telugu OTT releases of the month.

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