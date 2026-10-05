OTT Releases This Week October 5 to 11: What to Watch

The second week of October is bringing a diverse mix of movies and web series to OTT platforms. From superhero action and supernatural horror to crime thrillers, Korean romance and South Indian dramas, there is plenty to choose from between October 5 and October 11, 2026.

If you are planning a movie night or looking for something new to binge this week, here are some of the major OTT releases arriving across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV and other streaming platforms.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – October 6

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The story takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter continuing his life as Spider-Man while dealing with a world that no longer remembers his identity.

The superhero faces a new threat and gets an unlikely ally in the battle. The film is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Insidious: Out of the Further – October 6

Horror fans have another reason to stay up late with Insidious: Out of the Further. The latest instalment introduces Gemma Hall, a young mother who discovers that she can enter the terrifying realm known as The Further.

Things become even more dangerous when she realizes that she can bring entities from that supernatural world into reality. The film is available on Prime Video and other digital rental platforms.

Carrie – October 7

Stephen King's iconic character returns in Mike Flanagan's television adaptation of Carrie. Summer H. Howell plays Carrie White, a socially isolated teenager raised by her highly controlling mother.

After entering high school, Carrie faces bullying and emotional turmoil while gradually discovering her extraordinary telekinetic abilities. The series streams on Prime Video from October 7.

Inside the Circle – October 7

Netflix is also bringing the political thriller Inside the Circle. The story begins after the murder of a popular actress, with a leaked video pulling four childhood friends into a dangerous conspiracy.

As political power, blackmail and hidden secrets come into play, their friendship is pushed to the limit. The series premieres on Netflix on October 7.

Mandaadi – October 8

Tamil cinema gets an OTT spotlight with Mandaadi, starring Soori in the lead role. The film revolves around Muthukaali, a former sailboat racer who returns from Chennai and becomes involved in an old rivalry with Saattaappuli, played by Suhas.

The action drama combines competitive boat racing with personal rivalry and is scheduled to stream on Netflix on October 8.

Mortal Kombat II – October 8

Fans of high-octane action can turn to Mortal Kombat II. Earthrealm's warriors face an even greater challenge as Shao Kahn threatens their world.

The sequel brings back familiar characters while introducing Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, to the battle. It arrives on JioHotstar, while digital rental options are also available.

Below – October 8

Netflix's Below takes viewers into a chilling underwater mystery. Josh Hartnett plays a fisherman whose community is threatened by a mysterious creature lurking beneath the sea.

When his son begins experiencing disturbing symptoms, he teams up with a marine biologist to uncover what is happening beneath the water. The thriller premieres on Netflix on October 8.

Reporting Live – October 9

Parineeti Chopra leads the investigative thriller Reporting Live. She plays a determined journalist who, along with her cameraman, begins investigating an illegal sand-mining operation controlled by a powerful network.

Their search for the truth soon puts them in serious danger. The film arrives on Netflix on October 9.

Animals – October 9

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington headline the crime thriller Animals. Their characters appear to have a carefully built life until their son is kidnapped, forcing them into a desperate race to arrange his release.

As the situation becomes more complicated, the couple is pushed into making increasingly dangerous decisions. Animals premieres on Netflix on October 9.

Take Charge of My Heart – October 9

For viewers looking for romance with a supernatural twist, Take Charge of My Heart offers an unusual premise. The Korean series follows a writer who develops the ability to generate powerful electric shocks after being struck by lightning.

Her unusual power becomes important when she meets an executive whose artificial heart is running out of power. The series begins streaming on Netflix on October 9.

Matchbox The Movie – October 9

John Cena leads Matchbox The Movie, an action adventure inspired by the popular Matchbox toy brand. The story follows a CIA operative whose return home takes an unexpected turn after he is framed for stealing a nuclear weapon.

He and his childhood friends are then pulled into a globe-trotting mission. The movie premieres on Apple TV on October 9.

Eyes – October 9

SonyLIV brings the crime thriller Eyes, which follows a police officer investigating a series of disturbing stalking cases.

The investigation takes her into the psychological side of obsession, with mental health professionals helping the team understand the behaviour behind the crimes. The series arrives on October 9.

100 Days of Deception – October 10

Netflix's Korean historical spy romance 100 Days of Deception is another new addition to this week's lineup. Set in 1932 Gyeongseong, the story follows a pickpocket recruited by the resistance to infiltrate the colonial government.

Her mission becomes complicated when she develops feelings for the man she is supposed to deceive. The series premieres on October 10.

Final Word

With superhero spectacle, horror, action, crime, romance and regional cinema all arriving this week, OTT viewers have no shortage of options. Whether you prefer Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man adventure, a Stephen King adaptation, a Tamil action drama or an investigative thriller, the October 5–11 lineup offers something for almost every kind of binge-watcher.