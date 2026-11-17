Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has landed in a social media controversy after celebrating 15 years in the music industry. His recent note about his musical journey has upset fans of actor Dhanush. The main reason is that Anirudh did not mention Dhanush anywhere in his lengthy post, despite the actor giving him his first opportunity as a music director.

Anirudh recently completed 15 years in the film industry as a music composer. To celebrate this achievement, he shared a special message on social media. He looked back at his journey from his debut song to becoming one of the most successful music directors in Indian cinema.

In his post, Anirudh spoke about working in different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English. He also mentioned his stadium performances and upcoming films such as Jailer 2 and The Paradise. He expressed happiness about getting opportunities to work with some of the biggest actors, directors and producers in the country.

However, one important name was missing from his message. Anirudh did not mention Dhanush, who played a major role in introducing him to the film industry. This has not gone down well with Dhanush's fans.

Dhanush Gave Anirudh His First Opportunity

Anirudh started his journey as a music director with the 2012 Tamil film 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Dhanush recognised his talent and gave him the opportunity to compose music for the film.

The song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' became a massive hit and made Anirudh an overnight sensation. The song crossed language barriers and gained popularity across the country and even internationally.

Because of this, Dhanush's fans believe that Anirudh should have acknowledged the actor while celebrating his 15-year journey. They feel that the actor's support played an important role in shaping the composer's career.

Wedding Rumours Add to the Controversy

The discussion has become even bigger following reports that Dhanush was not invited to Anirudh and Kavya Maran's reported wedding on November 11. Social media users are linking the alleged absence of an invitation to possible differences between the two celebrities.

Some fans believe that personal issues may have affected their friendship. However, they are questioning why Anirudh did not acknowledge Dhanush's contribution to his professional journey.

Several users have also criticised the composer, saying that people should never forget those who supported them during the early stages of their careers.

Old Aishwarya Video Goes Viral Again

As the controversy continues, an old video of Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's former wife, has started circulating on social media again. In the video, she reportedly discusses how Anirudh received his first opportunity in the film 3.

Dhanush and Anirudh were once known to share a close friendship. They worked together on several projects and were often seen sharing a strong personal and professional bond.

Now, fans are wondering whether their relationship has changed over the years. With the controversy gaining attention, all eyes are on Anirudh and whether he will respond to the criticism surrounding his 15-year celebration post.