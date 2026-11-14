Anirudh and Kavya Maran Wedding Cost Rs. 100 Crore?

South Indian music sensation Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran reportedly tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The wedding took place at the luxurious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, one of the most expensive resorts in the country. Although the ceremony appeared simple and private, reports suggest that the families spent nearly Rs. 100 crore on the destination wedding.

According to national media reports, special private flights were arranged to take important family members and guests from Chennai to Greece. The expenses reportedly included private air travel, luxury accommodation for guests, and the arrangements at the wedding venue. Together, these costs are said to have crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The celebrations may become even more expensive with a grand wedding reception planned for November 21 at a star hotel in Chennai. If the reception expenses are also included, the total wedding budget could reportedly reach Rs. 150 crore. However, neither family has officially confirmed these figures yet.

Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran's father, reportedly has a net worth of around Rs. 24,600 crore. Considering his enormous wealth, reports about spending such a huge amount on his only daughter's wedding have attracted considerable attention.

Anirudh and Kavya Choose Self-Respect Marriage

Another interesting aspect of the wedding was the traditional style of the ceremony. Many expected Anirudh Ravichander, who comes from a traditional Brahmin family, to marry Kavya Maran through a Vedic ceremony with traditional rituals and mantras.

However, the couple reportedly chose a completely different approach. Their wedding was conducted according to the Self-Respect Marriage tradition under the guidance of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Instead of following the usual wedding rituals, the couple exchanged garlands and chains. Superstar Rajinikanth reportedly gifted a chain to Anirudh, which he placed around Kavya's neck. Kavya, in turn, wore the chain gifted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin around Anirudh's neck.

The absence of the traditional thaali ceremony surprised many fans. The couple's choice of a Self-Respect Marriage has now become one of the most talked-about aspects of their reported wedding.