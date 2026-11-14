Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone May Form Around November 16

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system is expected to move northwestwards and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area by November 14. It may further intensify into a depression by the morning of November 15 before becoming a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until November 16. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may also receive heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.

Strong winds are expected over different parts of the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds may reach 55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph in some areas. Sea conditions are also likely to remain rough to very rough.

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to the coast by November 15. It has also warned them not to venture into the Andaman Sea and specified areas of the southeast and central Bay of Bengal during the coming days.

The possible cyclone has raised concerns along the eastern coast, especially Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. However, the exact direction and impact of the weather system will become clearer as it develops.