YS Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra Completes Nine Years: A Historic Journey Across Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra has completed nine years. The historic padayatra began on November 6, 2017, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. It became an important chapter in Jagan's political journey and helped him connect directly with people across Andhra Pradesh.

During the journey, Jagan walked approximately 3,648 kilometres over 341 days. He travelled through 13 districts, 134 Assembly constituencies and 2,516 villages, meeting people from different communities and backgrounds.

The main aim of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra was to understand people's problems and hear their concerns directly. Jagan met farmers, women, students, workers, youth and other sections of society. He listened to their difficulties and discussed issues related to education, healthcare, agriculture, employment and welfare.

The padayatra began when Jagan was the Leader of the Opposition. It gave him an opportunity to take the YSRCP's message to villages and towns across the state. The journey concluded on January 9, 2019, at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Praja Sankalpa Yatra and the 2019 Elections

The padayatra played a significant role in strengthening the YSRCP's public outreach ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections. After completing the journey, Jagan led the party to a major electoral victory. The YSRCP won 151 out of 175 Assembly seats and formed the government in Andhra Pradesh.

Nine years later, the Praja Sankalpa Yatra continues to hold an important place in Jagan's political journey. For YSRCP leaders and supporters, it remains a reminder of his statewide public outreach and direct interaction with people.

The anniversary brings back memories of a journey that took Jagan across Andhra Pradesh, allowing him to meet people, hear their concerns and build a strong connection with the public.