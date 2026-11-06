YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over Local Body Elections

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the conduct of local body elections in the state. Jagan alleged that the ruling TDP-led coalition misused its power and interfered with the election process at every stage, from nomination filing to vote counting.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli, Jagan said opposition candidates were not given a fair opportunity to contest. He alleged that YSRCP candidates were prevented from filing nominations in several areas and that some nomination papers were rejected unfairly during scrutiny. He also claimed that party polling agents were stopped from entering polling booths and that opposition workers faced attacks and intimidation.

Jagan referred to alleged irregularities in places such as Tekkali, Kotabommali, Darsi, Kanigiri, Palamaner and parts of the Pulivendula constituency. He questioned how elections could be considered democratic if opposition candidates and polling agents were allegedly denied the opportunity to perform their duties.

The YSRCP chief also raised doubts over the municipal election figures. He alleged that the vote numbers announced during counting were higher than the polling figures reported earlier. According to Jagan, such discrepancies raise serious questions about the transparency of the election process.

Comparing the alleged misuse of government machinery to Shakuni's dice game in the Mahabharata, Jagan said the ruling coalition's victory could not be considered a genuine democratic achievement if the opposition was denied a fair chance. He described the outcome as a moral defeat for the ruling alliance and said YSRCP had continued to fight for democratic rights.

Jagan also criticised Chandrababu Naidu over promises made to women, farmers and unemployed youth. He questioned the government's decisions regarding medical colleges and ports, arguing that public interests should remain the priority.