Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram Wedding Next Month

Music composer and singer Kaala Bhairava, son of renowned music director M. M. Keeravani, is reportedly getting ready to marry actress Kavya Kalyanram next month. Preparations for the wedding have already begun at the bride's home. Kavya's father recently shared pictures of the celebrations on social media, attracting attention from fans.

Kaala Bhairava, the elder son of Keeravani, has made a name for himself as a singer and music composer in the Telugu film industry. He fell in love with Kavya Kalyanram, who started her career as a child artist before moving on to lead roles in films.

After getting approval from their families, the couple officially announced their relationship on August 31 this year. Reports also suggest that their engagement took place around the same time.

With the wedding expected next month, the celebrations have now started at Kavya's family home. Several members of the Keeravani family attended the ceremony and blessed the couple. Renowned filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli were also present at the event. Pictures from the celebrations are now circulating widely on social media.

Meanwhile, the Telugu film industry is expected to witness several celebrity weddings and engagements in the coming months. Actor Sai Dharam Tej has already got engaged to his childhood friend Kiranmayi. Reports also suggest that young actor Teja Sajja may tie the knot next month.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram's wedding celebrations.