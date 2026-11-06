Hyderabad Water Shortage From December: HMWSSB Prepares Plan

Hyderabad may face drinking water supply problems from December as water levels in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs continue to raise concerns. Both reservoirs currently have enough water to meet the city's needs for only about 55 days. In response, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has started preparing an emergency plan to manage the situation and avoid major disruptions.

The proposed measures aim to safeguard nearly three lakh water connections that could be affected by the shortage. HMWSSB officials are working on alternative arrangements to ensure that residents continue to receive drinking water even if supplies from these two reservoirs decline further.

HMWSSB Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy said that the city's other major water sources have adequate reserves. Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Godavari at Yellampally and Krishna at Nagarjuna Sagar are estimated to have sufficient water to meet requirements for at least 300 days.

At present, Hyderabad receives around 560 million gallons per day (MGD) from its existing water sources. However, the declining storage in Singur and Manjeera has made it necessary for the water board to prepare for possible supply challenges during the coming months.

According to the contingency plan, nine Assembly constituencies are likely to experience the impact of the shortage, either in full or in certain areas. These include Serilingampally, Patancheru, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Kukatpally, Karwan, Rajendranagar and Qutbullapur.

Several residential and commercial areas are covered under the proposed plan. They include Erramanzil, Somajiguda, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Borabanda, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, KPHB, Moosapet, Bharat Nagar, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Kismatpur, Nizampet and Pragathi Nagar.

The water board is focusing on making alternative arrangements to manage the available reserves and maintain regular supplies. Residents in the identified areas may face challenges if reservoir levels continue to fall. The contingency plan is expected to help HMWSSB respond to the situation and reduce the impact of the anticipated drinking water shortage.